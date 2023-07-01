ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Design Modification Request #CD2023-005MOD, by Benike Construction, requesting allowance to increase the height of a freestanding sign by an additional 5 feet. The property is located at the southwest corner of Viola Road NE and East Circle Drive NE, 2180 Wheelock Drive NE, in a MXS zone district. Annexation Petition #CD2023-003ANX by Roger Payne, to incorporate a 47.94-acre site into the City of Rochester. The site is located directly north of Silver Creek Rd NE. The subject annexation is running concurrently with Growth Management Map Amendment application CD2023-003GMMA. Growth Management Map Amendment #CD2023-003GMMA by Roger Payne, to amend a 47.94-acre site from “Long Term Urban Expansion” to “Near Term Urban Expansion” on the City’s Growth Management Map. The site is located directly north of Silver Creek Rd NE. The subject annexation is running concurrently with the Annexation application CD2023-003ANX. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-commissions Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (July 1, 2023) 238299