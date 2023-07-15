ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Zone Change #CD2023-006ZC, by Olmsted County, to change the Zoning District designation of an approximately 84-acre site from R-1 (Mixed Single-Family) and R-2 (Single-Family Small Lot) to LI (Light Industrial). The site is located at 1188 and 1115 50th St SE (County Rd 157). Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. The meeting link and call-in number will be available at the top of the agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes about this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-commissions Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway NW, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (July 15, 2023) 240803