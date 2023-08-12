ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4 th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Zone Change #CD2023-007ZC, by Farmland LLC, to change the Zoning District designation of an approximate 12.17 acres of a 28-acre site from R-1 (Mixed Single-Family) to R-2 (Single-Family Small Lot). The site is located west of US Hwy 52, south of 65th St NW, and east of the Orchard Ridge Subdivision. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-commissions Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Aug. 12, 2023) 248879