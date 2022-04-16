ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and hold a public hearing to consider historic landmark designation for Silver Lake Power Plant, at 425 W Silver Lake Drive NE. This meeting will be held in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE. The Community Development Department contact information is communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov, or (507) 328-2600. Citizens who wish to submit a written public comment may do so by sending comments to City of Rochester Community Development Department 4001 West River Parkway, Rochester, MN 55901 or communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov by Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx (April 16, 2022) 52847