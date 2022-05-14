ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and will hold a public hearing to consider the following: Application to remove potential landmark designation from the property at 1727 Walden Lane SW, First Unitarian Universalist Church of Rochester. This meeting will be held in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE. The Community Development Department contact information is communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov, or (507) 328-2600. Members of the public may speak at the public hearing. Those who wish to submit a written public comment may do so by sending comments to City of Rochester Community Development Department 4001 West River Parkway, Rochester, MN 55901 or communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov by Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Agendas and staff reports pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx (May 14, 2022) 63385