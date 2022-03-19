ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***ROCHE

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***ROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL – HYBRID MEETING*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, to consider: Annexation by Ordinance CD2022-001ANX by the City of Rochester for the annexation of 39.09 acres of land into the Rochester City Limits. The site is fully surrounded by land within the City boundary and is located on the east side of 18th Avenue SW, approximately 1,100 feet north of 36th Street SW. The annexation is running concurrently with a Growth Management Map Amendment. Growth Management Map Amendment CD2022-001GMMA by the City of Rochester, to amend a 39.09 acre site from “Urban Expansion Beyond 2050” to “Near Term Urban Expansion” on the City’s Growth Management Map. The site is located on the east side of 18th Avenue SW, approximately 1,100 feet north of 36th Street SW. The amendment is running concurrently with an annexation petition. A hybrid meeting will take place in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 and via Zoom. Due to COVID restrictions the public is strongly encouraged to attend the meeting virtually, as seating space is limited. To join the meeting via Zoom: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB Call-in Information: 1.312.626.6799 Meeting ID: 912 4541 8192 Passcode: 162027 Agendas, staff reports, minutes, and virtual meeting links will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Those who wish to submit a public comment for the record may send comments to communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov Community Development Department 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (March 19, 2022) 43093