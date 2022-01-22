ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING The Roch

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Zoning Board of appeals will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, to consider: Variance #CD2022-001VAR, by REM River Bluffs for a reduction in parking associated with an office building. The site, which is zoned R2, is located west of 19th Ave SE, and east of Bear Creek. Variance #CD2022-002VAR, by Weller Brothers Landscaping for an increase in the permitted impervious surface in the Shoreland District from 25% to 65%. The property is north of Highway 14, at the edge of the western City limits. This meeting will take place virtually in order to protect the health and wellness of the community. Any person wishing to attend the meeting virtually may do so by contacting the Rochester Community Development Department by noon on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 for a virtual MS TEAMS meeting invitation. Meeting Call-In Option: 1-347-352-4853 Meeting ID: 720 568 866# Agendas, staff reports, minutes, and virtual meeting links will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx (Jan. 22, 2022) 25085