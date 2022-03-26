ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING The Roch

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Zoning Board of appeals will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Variance #CD2022-003VAR, by Old Abe LLC., requesting a reduction for required parking associated with an expansion of cafe’ seating through utilizing the structure on the adjoining property. The property is located on the south side of 7th St NW, approximately 1,000 feet east of 11th Ave. NW at 828 7th St. NW. Variance #CD2022-004VAR, by SEMCIL, requesting a reduction for required parking associated with an indoor playground facility and allowing a greater setback than the required maximum. The property is located at the southwest corner of Badger Hills Drive NW & Superior Drive NW. Variance #CD2022-005VAR by People of Hope Church, to allow development within the boundary of the Shoreland District, and for an increase in the permitted impervious surface coverage in the Shoreland District greater than 25%. The site is located in the R-1 (Mixed Single Family) District, at the northwest corner of the intersection of Country Club Road and West Circle Drive NW. Variance #CD2022-006VAR by Chapter Aesthetic Studio, to increase the maximum permitted total number of wall signs, as required by Section 63.227.C. The site is located in a B-4 (Commercial) Zone District, north of Apache Ln SW., approximately 450 feet east of Apache Dr. SW. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comment for public record on this matter to communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov prior to the above-mentioned meeting date. Agendas, staff reports, minutes, and virtual meeting links will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (March 26, 2022) 45378