ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING The Roch

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, 2022, will be held in hybrid form in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Variance #CD2022-006VAR by Chapter Aesthetic Studio to increase the maximum permitted total number of wall signs, as required by Section 63.227.C. The site is located in a B-4 (Commercial) Zone District, north of Apache Ln SW., approximately 450 feet east of Apache Dr SW. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comment for public record on this matter to communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov prior to the above-mentioned meeting date. Contact our office for virtual meeting link. Agendas, staff reports, minutes, and virtual meeting links will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (April 23, 2022) 55033