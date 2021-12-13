ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtua

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtual Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 to consider the following: Conditional Use Permit #CD2021-032CUP, to be known as RMC Loading Dock, by Mayo Clinic, for the construction of a one story loading dock on 0.79 acres. The project is located on the east side of 1st Avenue NW, between 1st Street NW and West Center Street. A hybrid meeting will take place in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 and via Zoom. Due to COVID restrictions the public is strongly encouraged to attend the meeting virtually, as seating space is limited. Agendas, staff reports, minutes, and virtual meeting links will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: –View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). –Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB –Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: –Call: 1-312-626-6799 –Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 –Passcode: 162027 (Dec. 4, 2021) 9295