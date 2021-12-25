ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtua

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtual Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 to consider the following: Vacation Petition #CD2021-009VAC by Nathan Stencil, to vacate a portion of a 30-foot drainage easement that runs north to south through plat Lots 1-4, Block 2, Commerce Park. The vacation site is located north of Technology Drive NW, east of Commerce Drive NW. Zone Change CD2021-006ZC by Titan Development, to amend the Zoning Map on a 2.32 acre site, from R-1 (Mixed Single Family) to R-3 (Medium Density Residential). The site is located immediately north of Country Club Road SW and west of 36th Avenue NW. Land Use Plan Amendment #CD2021-002LUPA request by Titan Development. The subject site is 2.32 acres, located immediately northwest of the Country Club Road SW and 36th Avenue NW intersection. The applicant requests a change of comprehensive plan land use classification from Low Density Residential to Medium Density Residential. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Dec. 25, 2021) 16593