ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtua

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtual Meeting

Published January 08, 2022 02:23 AM
ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtual Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 to consider the following: Final Plat #CD2021-034PLAT by Coffee Holdings, LLC, to be known as Viola Heights Third. The plat proposed two lots on 2.4 acres. The site is located north of Wheelock Drive NE and east of Viola Road NE. Conditional Use Permit - Incentive Development Final Plan CD2021-025CUP, to be known as City Walk Apartments, by 988 Rochester, LLC for the development of a seven story, 131 dwelling unit multi-family building, on a total of .5 acres within a CDC-RES zoning district. The site is located at the southwest corner of 2nd Street SW and 6th Avenue SW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Jan. 8, 2022) 20095

