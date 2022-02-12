ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtua

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtual Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 to consider the following: Preliminary Plat #CD2021-035PLAT, by Michael Zirbes, to be known as Preserve at West Circle, to plat one 55.11 acre parcel into 118 residential lots, and one common area lot. The site is north of 19th Street South and east of Ashland Drive NW. This application runs concurrently with a Type I GDP Amendment (CD2021-004GDP-A). Mayo Clinic 5-Year Plan Update #CD2021-001SD, by Mayo Clinic to recount a summary of development in the previous five years, and report Mayo’s potential building plans through the next five years. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: –View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). –Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB –Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: –Call: 1-312-626-6799 –Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 –Passcode: 162027 (Feb. 12, 2022) 32019