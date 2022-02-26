ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtua

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Virtual Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 to consider the following: Preliminary Plat #CD2022-001PLAT to be known Century Valley Third by Bella Terra LLC. The Plat proposes 21 single family lots on 16.68 acres. This application includes a request for a substantial land alteration. The site is located south of Shannon Oaks Boulevard NE and north of Bella Terra Road NE. Preliminary Plat #CD2022-002PLAT to be known as Highland Hills First by Noble Development, LLC. For 53.12 acres to be platted into 130 residential lots for twin and bay homes. This application includes a request for a substantial land alteration. The site is located south of 51st Street NE, and east of 50th Avenue NW. Final Plat #CD2022-004PLAT by Northwest Investments of La Crosse, LLC., to be known as West Circle Commercial Third. The plat proposes the subdivision of one existing lot containing 6.21 acres into two separate lots. The site is located at the southwest corner of Badger Hills Dr. NW and Superior Drive NW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Feb. 26, 2022) 36393