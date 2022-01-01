ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 to consider the following: Conditional Use Permit #CD2021-034CUP by Peter Damsgaard, for the development of an 11,000 square foot Daycare Facility in the M-1 zoning district. The site is located east of 34th Avenue NW and 300 feet northeast of the 35th Avenue NW and 9th Street NW intersection. Conditional Use Permit #CD2021-035CUP by Coffee Holdings, LLC, for the development of a 554 square foot fast food restaurant and accessory drive-in facility within the B-1 zoning district. The site is located north of Wheelock Drive NE and East of Viola Road NE. This meeting will take place virtually. Any person wishing to comment on the application may join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Citizens who wish to submit a written public comment may do so by sending comments to City of Rochester Community Development Department 4001 West River Parkway - Rochester, MN 55901 or communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (Jan. 1, 2022) 18921