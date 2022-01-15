ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 to consider the following: Preliminary Plat #CD2021-035PLAT, by Michael Zirbes, to be known as Preserve at West Circle, to plat one 55.11 acre parcel into 118 residential lots, and one common area lot. The site is north of 19th Street South and east of Ashland Drive NW. This application runs concurrently with a Type I GDP Amendment (CD2021-004GDP-A). Mayo Clinic 5-Year Plan Update #CD2021-001SD, by Mayo Clinic to recount a summary of development in the previous five years, and report Mayo’s potential building plans through the next five years. This meeting will take place virtually. Any person wishing to comment on the application may join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Citizens who wish to submit a written public comment may do so by sending comments to City of Rochester Community Development Department 4001 West River Parkway - Rochester, MN 55901 or communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (Jan. 15, 2022) 22804