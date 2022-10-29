AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 30 OF THE BYRON CITY CODE AND REPEALING ORDINANCE 2012-01 IN ITS ENTIRETY. An ordinance establishing the salaries of the City Council for the City of Byron. The City Of Byron Ordains: CITY COUNCIL. Chapter 30 of the City Code to be added to read: SALARIES OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBERS. Salaries of the Mayor and Council Members, per State Statute §415.11, are hereby fixed as follows, which amounts are determined reasonable: [1] The Mayor shall be paid a salary of $5,000 per year for regular City Council Meeting attendance [2] The Council Member shall be paid a salary of $4,000 per year for regular City Council Meeting attendance [3] The Mayor and Council Members shall be reimbursed $40.00 for each special meeting they attend as Council Representatives. (a) Special Meeting shall be defined as when a council person attends a special council meeting that is not regularly scheduled or attends a meeting as a council liaison for which they were appointed by on the annual appointment resolution. [4] These salaries shall take effect January 1, 2023 following the next City election. Adopted by the City Council of Byron, Minnesota this 24th day of October, 2022. (Oct. 29, 2022) 116862