ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT City of Eyota, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 TIF District Name/Number TIF 1-1 Current net tax capacity 5,840 Original net tax capacity 77 Captured net tax capacity 5,763 Principal and interest payments due in 2022 16,013 Tax increment received in 2021 7,918 Tax increment expended in 2021 1,719 Month and year of first tax increment receipt July, 2019 Date of required decertification December 31, 2027 Increased property taxes to be paid from outside the district if fiscal disparities Option A applies 0 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Marlis Knowlton, City Clerk-Treasurer City of Eyota PO Box 328 Eyota, MN 55934 Phone: 507-545-2135 mknowlton@cityofeyota.com (June 21, 2022) 74878