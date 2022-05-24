Appendix B Proposed LOMR Public Notice – to be published in Rochester Post-Bulletin and Wabasha County Herald The City of Mazeppa, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7b(1), hereby gives notice of the City’s intent to revise the flood hazard information, generally located within Township 109 North Range 14 W Section 6. Specifically the flood hazard information will be revised along the North Fork of the Zumbro River from a point approximately 600 feet downstream of the Maple Street Bridge to the Wabasha/Goodhue County line. As a result of the revision, the floodway will widen, the 1-percent-annual-chance water surface elevations will decrease, and the 1-percent-annual-chance floodplain will narrow within the area of revision. Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at Mazeppa City Hall at 121 W. Maple Street, Mazeppa, MN 55956. Interested persons may call Amy Anderson at 612-209-8602 from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday, starting from the date of the appearance of this notice until June 1, 2022. (May 24, 2022) 66523