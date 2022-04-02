ASSESSMENT NOTICE CASCADE TOWNSHIP Notic

ASSESSMENT NOTICE CASCADE TOWNSHIP Notice is hereby given that the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization for Cascade Township in Olmsted County, Minnesota, will meet on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 9:30am - 10:00am at the Cascade Township Hall, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN 55906. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office, at (507) 328-7670, or email propertyweb@olmstedcounty.gov, to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization. No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint. Sara Rudquist - Clerk of Cascade Township (April 2, 2022) 46392