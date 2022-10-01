AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modif

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility on an existing building located at 4001 19th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55901. The modifications will consist of the collocation of antennas at a centerline height of approx. 113ft above ground level on the 161ft tall building. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending such comments to: Project 6122009058 - KRC EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or at (815) 302-9118. (Oct. 1, 2022) 106842