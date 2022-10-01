AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modif

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Published October 01, 2022
Share

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility on an existing building located at 4001 19th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55901. The modifications will consist of the collocation of antennas at a centerline height of approx. 113ft above ground level on the 161ft tall building. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending such comments to: Project 6122009058 - KRC EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or at (815) 302-9118. (Oct. 1, 2022) 106842