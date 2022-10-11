AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modif

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Published October 11, 2022 01:17 AM
AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility on an existing water tank located at 901 4th Street Southwest, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55902. The modifications will consist of the collocation of antennas at approximately 111 ft above ground level (measured to the centerline of the antennas) on the 128 ft tall water tank (overall height of 152ft 11in including all appurtenances). Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending such comments to: Project 6122009569 - KRC EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or at (815) 302-9118. (Oct. 12, 2022) 110337