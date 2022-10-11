AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modif

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility on an existing water tank located at 901 4th Street Southwest, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55902. The modifications will consist of the collocation of antennas at approximately 111 ft above ground level (measured to the centerline of the antennas) on the 128 ft tall water tank (overall height of 152ft 11in including all appurtenances). Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending such comments to: Project 6122009569 - KRC EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or at (815) 302-9118. (Oct. 12, 2022) 110337