BID NOTICE Dover-Eyota ISD #533, County of Olmsted, Eyota, MN 55934, will receive sealed bids at the Office of the Superintendent, Dover-Eyota High School, 615 South Ave. SW, Eyota, MN 55934, up to 12 Noon on Monday, July 17, 2023 for snow removal at Dover-Eyota Elementary School, Dover-Eyota High School, and Eyota Bus Garage during the 2023-2024 school year. Bids will be opened at 5:30 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023 and the School Board will award snow removal bids on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the 6:00 PM Board meeting at that day. Snow removal specifications: • snow should be removed when there is a snow event of 2” or more • the removal must be completed by 6:30 am • snow should be removed from these areas: o bus shed and high school west parking lot o high school east lot o elementary lot • additional “push back”, to include but not limited to, clearing all snow and pushing it back so all parking spaces are available for use, and other snow management to be included in rate • for snow events less than or near 2 inches, contractor and school representative shall converse Snow removal bid should include: • a single, flat rate per snow event and a proposed hourly rate • proof of $1.5 million liability insurance • a statement that the contractor agrees to repair any property damage caused by his/her equipment • a separate add-on bid per event for sanding all applicable lots as requested by the school district If more information is desired, please contact Dustin Pagel, Transportation & Grounds Supervisor at (507) 545-2633. Bids may be in letter form, sealed, and may be mailed directly to the Superintendent of Schools and should be marked “Snow Removal Bid” on the envelope. The board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Questions regarding snow removal should be referred to Transportation Director Dustin Pagel at 507-545-2633. (July 1 & 8, 2023) 238253