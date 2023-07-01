BID NOTICE Dover-Eyota ISD #533, County of Olmsted, Eyota, MN 55934, will receive sealed bids at the Office of the Superintendent, Dover-Eyota High School, 615 South Ave. SW, Eyota, MN 55934, for gas and diesel fuel for the 2023-2024 school year. Specifications may be obtained at the Office of the Superintendent or by calling 507-545-2125. Bids may be in letter form but must include all specifications. Sealed bids must be mailed or delivered directly to the Superintendent of Schools, marked “Fuel Bid” on the envelope, and must be received no later than 12 Noon on Monday, July 17, 2023. Bids will be opened at 5:15 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023 and the School Board will award bids at the 6:00 PM Board Meeting on Monday, July 17, 2023. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Board of Education School District #533 Eyota, MN 55934 By: Heather Duellman, Clerk BID SPECIFICATIONS FOR GAS AND DIESEL FUEL BID DEADLINE: 12 Noon on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Office of the Superintendent, Dover-Eyota High School, 615 South Avenue SW, Eyota, MN 55934. FORMAT: May be in letter form but must include all specifications. They should be sealed and marked “Fuel Bid.” INSURANCE: Contractor must provide proof of liability insurance. BID OPENING: 5:15 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023 BID AWARDING: 6:00 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Dover-Eyota High School, School Board Meeting. If awarded bid, vendor will provide gas and diesel fuel for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district uses approximately 5,000 gallons of gas and 19,000 gallons of diesel during the school year. SPECIFICATIONS: 1. Vendor should keep the tanks full. Please specify approximate frequency and amounts of deliveries. 2. Contractor should bid highest quality gasoline with an octane rating of not less than 87% and contain 10% ethanol. 3. Diesel fuel should have a cetane rating of not less than 40%. 4. If contractor is providing variable pricing in their bid, they should include the calculated price for the date of bid submission as an example. “Rack-priced bids” must clearly state date of applicability. 5. The district also requests a 12-month locked contract quote for 5,000 gallons of gasoline and 14,000 gallons of diesel fuel to be delivered as requested by the district. Dover-Eyota Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Questions about bidding should be referred to Maintenance & Grounds Director Dustin Pagel at 507-545-2633. (July 1 & 8, 2023) 238280