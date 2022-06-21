BID NOTICE Dover-Eyota ISD #533, County of Olmsted, Eyota, MN 55934, will receive sealed bids at the Office of the Superintendent, Dover-Eyota High School, 615 South Ave. SW, Eyota, MN 55934, for gas and diesel fuel for the 2022-2023 school year. Specifications may be obtained at the Office of the Superintendent or by calling 507-545-2125. Bids may be in letter form but must include all specifications. Sealed bids must be mailed or delivered directly to the Superintendent of Schools, marked “Fuel Bid” on the envelope, and must be received no later than 12 Noon on Monday, July 11, 2022. Bids will be opened at 5:30 PM on Monday, July 11, 2022 and the School Board will award bids at the 6:00 PM Board Meeting on Monday, July 11, 2022. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Board of Education School District #533 Eyota, MN 55934 By: Heather Duellman, Clerk. (June 21 & 28, 2022)