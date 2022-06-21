BID NOTICE Dover-Eyota ISD #533, County of Olmsted, Eyota, MN 55934, will receive sealed bids at the Office of the Superintendent, Dover-Eyota High School, 615 South Ave. SW, Eyota, MN 55934, up to 12 Noon on Monday, July 11, 2022 for snow removal at Dover-Eyota Elementary School, Dover-Eyota High School, and Eyota Bus Garage during the 2022-2023 school year. Bids will be opened at 5:30 PM on Monday, July 11, 2022 and the School Board will award snow removal bids on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the 6:00 PM Board meeting on that day. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Board of Education School District #533 Eyota, MN 55934 By: Heather Duellman, Clerk. (June 21 & 28, 2022) 74253