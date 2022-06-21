BID NOTICE Dover-Eyota ISD #533, County of Olmsted, Eyota, MN 55934, will receive sealed bids at the Office of the Superintendent, Dover-Eyota Public Schools, 615 South Ave, Eyota, MN 55934, up to 12 Noon on Monday, July 11, 2022, for the furnishing of dairy products for the 2022-2023 school year, with delivery to be by 9:00 AM for that day’s needs. Bids will be opened at 5:30 PM on Monday, July 11, 2022 and the School Board will award dairy product bids at the 6:00 PM Board Meeting that day in the Dover-Eyota High School. Bids may be in letter form, sealed, may be delivered or mailed directly to the Superintendent of Schools, and should be marked “Dairy Bid” on the envelope. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Board of Education School District #533 Eyota, MN 55934 By: Heather Duellman, Clerk. (June 21 & 28, 2022) 74259