BID NOTICE Dover-Eyota ISD #533, County of Olmsted, Eyota, MN 55934, will receive sealed bids at the Office of the Superintendent, Dover-Eyota High School, 615 South Ave. SW, Eyota, MN 55934, up to 12 Noon on Monday, September 12, 2022 for Custodial Services at Dover-Eyota Elementary School and Dover-Eyota Middle/High School. Bids will be opened at 5:30 PM on Monday, September 12, 2022 and the School Board will award Custodial Services on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the 6:00 PM Board meeting on that day. If more information is desired, or to learn the scope of the work, please contact Superintendent Jeremy Frie at (507) 545-2125. Bids may be in letter form, sealed, and may be mailed directly to the Superintendent of Schools and should be marked “Custodial Services Bid” on the envelope. The board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. (Sept. 6, 2022) 99307