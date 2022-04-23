Bid Notice Town of Marion The Marion Tow

Bid Notice Town of Marion The Marion Town Board of Supervisors will receive bids and or quotes at their Monthly meeting from 7:00 – 7:30 pm on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the town hall for the fiscal year of June 2022 through May 2023 for the following:. 1. Quote: Rock unit prices per ton to include the cost of all labor, insurance, equipment, materials and any other cost incidental to the production and loading of the materials and delivery to the site. Materials must meet MNDot standards. 2. Quote: Hourly rate for general maintenance to include blacktop patching, mowing and/or spraying township ditches, blading, street sweeping, shouldering, chip and seal. 3. Bid - bituminous per MNDOT construction standards. Bids must state the size and make of all equipment. 3. Bid - Snow removal and sanding of snowy/icy roads during the winter months, including the cost of all labor, insurance, equipment, materials and other costs incidental thereof. All materials must meet state specifications. A Certificate of Insurance must accompany all bids and/or quotes. The township reserves the right to reject any or all bids or quotes. Bids must be received by the Township Clerk, in a securely sealed envelope, with an explanation of what the bid or quote is for on the outside of the envelope. Bids will be considered by the Marion Town Board at 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Dated this 12th day of April 2022. Janet Hoffmann, Clerk Marion Township (April 23, 2022) 52995