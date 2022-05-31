Byron Public Schools – High School Athle

Byron Public Schools – High School Athletics Construction Project – Byron, MN Notice is hereby given that sealed bids and Best Value proposals will be received by the Independent School District No. 531 for the Byron Public Schools for the construction of the Byron High School Athletics located in Byron, Minnesota. Sealed bids and Best Value proposals will be received until 2:00 PM C.S.T. on June 22, 2022. The bids and proposals shall be delivered to the Byron School District Office, 630 1st Ave NW, Byron, MN 55920. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at the above time and place. Bids received after 2:00 pm will be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 60 days after the scheduled closing time for receiving bids and shall be accompanied by a 10% bid security in the form of a bid bond or certified check payable to the Owner. Bids must be submitted on the prescribed bid forms and in accordance with the requirements of the Contract Documents. The Contract Documents will be available to view and purchase at the Franz Reprographics website www.franzrepro.com and selecting the Franz Public Plan Room. Franz Reprographics can be reached at (507) 287-1090. The documents are anticipated to be available on May 31, 2022 and will also be made available at the local plan rooms in the region. Knutson Construction Services Rochester, Inc. is the Construction Manager and ISG, Inc. is the Architect for Independent School District No. 531. (May 31; June 4, 7, 11, 14 &18, 2022) 68865