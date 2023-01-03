CALL FOR BIDS DOVER-EYOTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Dover-Eyota Public Schools will receive sealed bids in duplicate for: Dover-Eyota Public Schools, Elementary School, Mechanical Equipment - Supply – until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Sealed bids will be received by the Superintendent of Schools – Jeremy W. Frie at the District Office 615 South Ave. SW, Eyota, MN 55394 then publicly opened and read aloud. There is no agent for the receipt of bids other than the Superintendent of Dover-Eyota Public Schools – Jeremy W. Frie. Bids shall be submitted on bid form provided by the Bid Documents. Make sure you complete the Responsible Contractor Affidavit in order for your bid to be considered. The completed bid form shall be submitted without alterations, additions, or erasures. Envelopes containing bids must be sealed marked separately Dover-Eyota Public Schools, Elementary School, Mechanical Equipment - Supply” with the name and address of the bidder, Work Scope Number and Title being bid and the date and hour of the opening. Bids shall be delivered to: Jeremy W. Frie Superintendent of Dover-Eyota Public Schools Dover-Eyota School District Office 615 South Avenue SE Eyota, MN 55394 Lump sum bids for the defined work scope are solicited from responsible contractors specializing in, or highly experienced in this work. Procurement of documents: Larrisa Merkle – Project Coordinator 6885 Sycamore Lane North – Suite 200 Maple Grove, MN 55369 Phone: 612.730.4117 Lmerkle@NexusSolutions.com Bidding documents will be available on or about Dec 28th, 2022. Each bid of $10,000 or greater shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check, or a bid bond in the amount of at least five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid made payable to ISD #533 as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and file the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after notice of award of contract. The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after bid opening without consent of the Board of Education. ISD NO. 533 Dover-Eyota Independent School District Eyota, Minnesota (Jan 3 & 17, 2023) 135046