CALL FOR BIDS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRIC

CALL FOR BIDS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 533 Dover-Eyota Elementary, Middle, and High Schools Envelope Improvements Dover-Eyota Independent School District will receive sealed bids for: Dover-Eyota Public Schools, Elementary, Middle, and High Schools Envelope Improvements – until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Bids will be received by the Superintendent of Dover-Eyota Public Schools - Jeremy W. Frie at the 615 South Avenue SE, Eyota, MN 55934 then publicly opened and read aloud. There is no agent for the receipt of bids other than the Superintendent of Dover-Eyota Public Schools, Jeremy Frie. Bids shall be submitted on bid form provided by the Bid Documents. The completed bid form shall be submitted without alterations, additions or erasures. Envelopes containing bid must be sealed & marked “Dover-Eyota Public Schools, Elementary, Middle, and High Schools Envelope Improvements” with the name and address of the bidder, the date and hour of the opening and work scope. Bids shall be delivered to: Jeremy W. Frie Superintendent of Dover-Eyota Public Schools Dover-Eyota School District Office 615 South Avenue SE Eyota, MN 55394 Lump sum bids for the defined work scope are solicited from responsible contractors specializing in, or highly experienced in this work. Procurement of documents: Larrisa Merkle – Project Coordinator 6885 Sycamore Lane North – Suite 200 Maple Grove, MN 55369 Phone: 612.730.4117 Lmerkle@NexusSolutions.com Bidding documents will be available on or around June 7th, 2023. Each bid of $10,000 or greater shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check, or a bid bond in the amount of at least five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid made payable to Dover-Eyota School District NO. 533 as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and file the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after notice of award of contract. The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after bid opening without consent of the Board of Education. ISD NO. 533 Dover-Eyota Independent School District Eyota, Minnesota (June 6 & 13, 2023) 230704