Call for Maintenance Quotes The New Have

Call for Maintenance Quotes The New Haven Town Board will accept sealed written quotes for individual 2-year contracts beginning April 15, 2023, for: 1) Summer road maintenance 2) Right of way maintenance including spraying, mowing and brush/tree removal 3) Winter road maintenance including snow plowing and sanding 4) Town Hall lawn mowing 5) Town Hall snow removal Sealed quotes for labor and equipment hourly rates should be submitted to the Town Clerk at 9024 County Road 3 NW, Oronoco, MN 55960, before 6:30 PM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Certificates of insurance need to be provided. The New Haven Board of Supervisors reserves the right to accept or reject any or all quotes. For any questions, please contact the Town Clerk. Donna Beyer Township Clerk 507-250-2210 (March 18, 2023) 204217