CASCADE PLANNING COMMISSION - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Final Plat On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, after 6:00 pm the Cascade Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, Minnesota regarding: The second-phase final plat for a 98.01-acre parcel of property which is currently zoned R-1 Low Density Residential District and Trails of Cascade Commercial Special District. This is the second phase of a three-phase development with the first phase containing; the one commercial lot, 12 single family residential lots, two outlots and the lands that make up phases 2 and 3 respectively. This, second phase, is comprised of 25 single family lots and one outlot. When the 98.01-acre parcel was rezoned to R-1 and Special District the legal description included tax parcel 740313085989 which is located to the southwest on the west side of 18th Avenue NW/County Road #112 – this parcel should not have been included in the rezone. This public hearing will then also consider rezoning this parcel back to A-3; Agricultural District. Partial Legal Description/Location: Lying primarily in the North half of the Northeast quarter of Section 3. Immediately north of the Northwood Trails subdivision, east of 18th Avenue NW/County Road #112 and south of 75th Street NW/State Highway #63. Parcel numbers: 740311086004 and 740311086005. Owner/Applicant: Eugene Reller – 224 Shorewood Lane NE – Rochester, MN 55906 Consulting Engineer: WSB Engineering – 3701 40th Avenue NW – Suite 100 – Rochester, MN 55901 All interested parties are encouraged to attend, call or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Cascade Township For, Sara Rudquist, Clerk (Aug. 27, 2022) 95716