CASCADE TOWNSHIP AND ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP OLMSTED COUNTY NOTICE OF CALL FOR A COMBINED BID FOR CASCADE/ROCHESTER TOWNSHIPS The Town Boards of Cascade Township and Rochester Township will receive sealed bids until 9:00 AM on April 7, 2023, at the Cascade Township Town Hall Meeting room, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN, for Labor, Material and Equipment for the period of May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024. Bid forms can be obtained by contacting the Cascade Township Clerk or emailing jointpowersboard@gmail.com. All Bids received by the township not on completed township bid forms will be rejected. SEALED BIDS FOR IN-PLACE BITUMINOUS PAVING 1. By the ton, Bituminous Mixture, MnDOT Spec SPWEB 230B laid in place to MNDOT construction standards. 2. By the ton, Bituminous Mixture, MnDOT Spec SPWEB 230C laid in place to MNDOT construction standards. 3. By the ton, Bituminous Mixture, MnDOT Spec SPWEB 230B for paver patching to MNDOT construction standards. From 20 to 100 Ton. 4. By the ton, Bituminous Mixture, MnDOT Spec SPWEB 230B for paver patching to MNDOT construction standards. From 100 to 200 Ton. 5. By the ton, Crushed Rock Shouldering, MnDOT spec 2221 Aggregate Shouldering Class II, laid in place on Township roads. 6. By the ton, Crushed Blacktop Shouldering laid in place on Township roads. Notice: For bituminous paving and crushed rock shouldering, traffic control will be construed to be incidental work for which no direct compensation will be made to the Contractor. Uniform traffic control shall be in accordance with MnDOT Traffic Control Regulations. All bidders must be covered by Worker’s Compensation and Liability Insurance with a minimum coverage of at least $1,500,000. Bidders must submit a copy of their insurance with the Township Bid Form. Final payment will require submission of IC-134 form. Work must be completed by October 1, 2023. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Sara Rudquist Clerk, Joint Powers Board of Cascade and Rochester Townships 2025 75th Street NE Rochester, MN 55906 (March 18 & 21, 2023) 204624