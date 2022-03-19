CASCADE TOWNSHIP AND ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP OLMSTED COUNTY NOTICE OF CALL FOR COMBINED QUOTES FOR CASCADE/ROCHESTER TOWNSHIPS The Town Boards of Cascade Township and Rochester Township will receive sealed quotes until 9:00 AM on April 8, 2022, at the Cascade Township Hall Meeting room, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN, for Labor, Material and Equipment for the period of May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023. Bid forms can be obtained by contacting the Cascade Township Clerk or email jointpowersboard@gmail.com. All quotes received by the township not on completed township quotes forms will be rejected. SEALED QUOTES FOR MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES 1. By the Ton, Season’s supply of 3/4 inch minus crushed rock Class 2 meeting MnDot Specification 3138 to be picked up at the quarry. 2. By the Ton, Seasons supply of 3/4 inch minus crushed rock Class 2 meeting MnDOT Specification 3138 to be delivered and spread on Township Roads. 3. By the Ton, Cold Patch Bituminous mix to be picked up at the mixing plant. 4. By the Ton, Crushed Asphalt to be picked up at the site. 5. By the Ton, or conversion factor for cubic yards. Black dirt to be picked up at site. 6. By the Ton, Bituminous Mixture MnDOT Spec SPWEB 230B to be picked up at the Mixing Plant. 7. Reclaim existing blacktop, shape, water & roll per square yard. 8. Seal coating per Township Spec. 9. Crack filling per Township Spec. Notice: For delivered and spread products, traffic control will be construed to be incidental work for which no direct compensation will be made to the Contractor. Uniform traffic control shall be in accordance with MnDOT Traffic Control Regulations. All persons or companies quoting for services must be covered by Worker’s Compensation and Liability Insurance with a minimum coverage of at least $1,500,000. Bidders must submit a copy of their insurance with the Township Bid Form. Final payment will require submission of IC-134 form. Work must be completed by October 1, 2022. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Sara Rudquist Clerk, Joint Powers Board of Cascade and Rochester Townships 2025 75th Street NE Rochester, MN 55906 (March 19 & 26, 2022) 43049