CASCADE TOWNSHIP BOARD – NOTICE OF PUBLI

CASCADE TOWNSHIP BOARD – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING MODIFICATION OF THE CASCADE TOWNSHIP SUBORDINATE SERVICE DISTRICT On Monday, January 10, 2022, after 6:00 pm, the Cascade Township Board will hold a public hearing at the Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN regarding: A presentation of modifications required for the Cascade Township Subordinate Service District will be made. All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Cascade Township, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN 55906 or via email to cascadetownclerk@outlook.com. Cascade Township By, Sara Rudquist, Clerk