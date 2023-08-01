CASCADE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOT

CASCADE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING On Monday, August 14th, 2023, after 6:00 pm the Cascade Township Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at the Cascade Township Town Hall, 2025 75th St NE, MN 55906, regarding: Variance Request: An application for a Variance to the number of dwellings permitted on a single parcel in an A3; Agricultural District. The A3 District permits one permanent dwelling per parcel. The applicant wishes to split approximately 5 acres from an existing 80.42-acre parcel. The 5-acre subdivision would contain the original farmstead dwelling built in 1865 and a second dwelling built in 1983. Both dwellings were once integral parts of the farming operation. This variance would address conditions, typical of legacy farmsteads, that pre-date the current zoning ordinance. Location: Parcel # 74.02.21.057227 – 1052 75th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901 – On the south side of Highway #63/75 th Street NW approximately one mile west of the intersection of Highway #63/75 th Street NW and West River Road NW. Owner/Applicant: Linda M. Knauer Trustee, 1054 75th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11 th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Cascade Township For, Sara Rudquist, Clerk (Aug. 1, 2023) 245412