CASCADE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOT

CASCADE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after 6:00 PM the Cascade Township Planning Commission will hold public hearings at the Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN regarding: Hearing #1 - Conditional Use Permit: An application for a conditional use permit to allow for a park and ride lot located near the intersection of 75th Street NW and US Highway 52 (SW corner). The proposed lot will provide bus transportation from the lot to downtown Rochester. The project will cover 5.73 acres of property which is currently owned by the State of Minnesota. Once completed the site is proposed to be transferred to the City of Rochester. The lot would hold approximately 477 vehicles. Eight of the parking spaces would be ADA compliant. Legal Description/Location: The property is located north of Prairie Vista Drive and west of the 75th Street NW/Highway #52 southbound on-ramp. Parcel # 740422030792 – approximately 5.73 acres in the northwest corner of the NW1/4 of the NW1/4 of SECT-04 TWP-107 RANGE-014 Owner: Minnesota Department of Transportation, 395 John Ireland Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155 Applicant: City of Rochester, Bradley Bobbitt, Transportation Projects Manager, 4300 E River Road NE, Rochester, MN 55902 Hearing #2 – Zone Change Request An application to change the zoning from A-3 Agricultural District to R-1 Low Density Residential District for a 15.54 acre parcel of property owned by Dennis Thein. The parcel has been improved with an accessory building. The dwelling addressed as 6011 Woodridge Court NE is split by the westerly property line of Lot 6, Block 1 of Zarins 1st Subdivision, which is zoned R-1. The agriculturally zoned parcel is shown as “Suburban Development” on the Olmsted County Land Use Plan Map. The reason for the request is to allow for the combining of the two lots removing the property line. Legal Description/Location: The property is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Broadway Avenue N and Woodridge Lane NE. Parcel # 741214078645 - 15.56 acres located primarily in the northwest corner of the SE1/4 of the NE1/4 of SECT-12 TWP-107 RANGE-014. Owner/Applicant: Dennis Thein, 6011 Woodridge Ct NE, Rochester, MN 55906 Consulting Engineer: WSE Massey, 1712 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Cascade Township For, Sara Rudquist, Clerk (Nov. 1, 2022) 117646