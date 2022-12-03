CASCADE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOT

CASCADE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Cascade Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, after 6:00 PM regarding: Final Plat Request: An application for a final plat of approximately 17.56 +/- acres consisting of two (2) lots and to be known as Theins Deer Farm. The property is located at the intersection of Broadway Ave N and Woodridge Lane NE. There is no development proposed with this plat. All property in question is owned by Dennis Thein. The intent of this plat is to modify property lines to remove the property line bisecting Mr. Thein’s dwelling and encompass the drain field associated with the existing dwelling. No additional lots will be created by this plat. Legal Description/Location: The property is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Broadway Avenue N and Woodridge Lane NE. Parcel # 741214078645 - 15.56 acres located primarily in the northwest corner of the SE1/4 of the NE1/4 of SECT-12 TWP-107 RANGE-014. And parcel # 741214031922 – Lot 6, Block 1, Zarin’s First Subdivision comprised of approximately two acres. Owner/Applicant: Dennis Thein, 6011 Woodridge Ct NE, Rochester, MN 55906 Consulting Engineer: WSE Massey, 1712 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Cascade Township For, Sara Rudquist, Clerk (Dec. 3, 2022) 126897