CASCADE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOT

CASCADE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after 6:00 PM the Cascade Township Planning Commission will hold public hearings at the Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN regarding: Zone Change and Conditional Use Permit Request An application has been submitted to change the zoning from A-2 (Agricultural Protection District) to HC (Highway Commercial District) for a 10.00-acre parcel of property owned by Matthew Dohrmann. The parcel has been improved with a residence and two accessory buildings. The agriculturally zoned parcel is shown as “Urban Service” on the Olmsted County Land Use Plan Map. The reason for the rezone request is to allow for a change in land use on this property. The Cascade Township Planning Commission will make a recommendation of approval/denial to the Township Board to be heard at their next regularly scheduled meeting. An application for a CUP (Conditional Use Permit) has been submitted by Matthew Dohrmann to allow for the operation of his business, Crystal Clear Services. Mr. Dohrmann’s business provides outdoor services to include snow plowing and concrete and asphalt repair. Legal Description/Location: The property is addressed as 5610 Valleyhigh Road NW. Parcel # 741931031067- 10.00 acres located entirely in the northeast 1/4 of the northwest 1/4 of SECT-19 TWP-107 RANGE-014. Owner/Applicant: Matthew Dohrmann, 5610 Valleyhigh Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901 Consulting Engineer: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., 717 Third Avenue SE, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Cascade Township For, Sara Rudquist, Clerk (July 8, 2023) 239593