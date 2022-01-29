CASCADE TOWNSHIP RESOLUTION TO ESTABLISH “SUBORDINATE SERVICE DISTRICT” Resolution Number 2022.01.20 WHEREAS, a petition was filed with the Cascade Township Board of Supervisors to create a Subordinate Service District. After the signatures were verified by the clerk and a Public Hearing was held on January 21, 2022 to consider this District. At such Public Hearing the Cascade Township Board of Supervisors accepted the proposal to be in the best interest of the property owners of that portion of the Cascade encompassing Hallmark Terrace Mobile Home Park, and Zumbro Ridge Mobile Home Parle BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED, that the Cascade Township Board of Supervisors of Olmsted County, Minnesota do hereby establish a Subordinate Service District pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 365A with the following specifications: A. This Subordinate Service District is created and established specific to the properties listed below, and with the territorial boundaries shown on Exhibit X hereto: Parcels in Cascade Sewer Project Parcel ID #: 74.12.34.030959 Name: Zumbro Ridge Estates Inc. Address: 739 55th St. NE, Rochester MN 55906 Parcel ID # 74.12.33.030955 Name: Hallmark LLC Address: 325 55th St. NE, Rochester MN 55906 B. The purpose of the Subordinate Service District is to: Identify the wastewater needs of the properties within the proposed Service District; provide for the planning, construction, financing, and hook-up of wastewater services; and to provide such other services and take such other actions as the Town Board may determine are necessary or appropriate to provide for the long-term maintenance, operation, repair, replacement, and improvement of the proposed wastewater collection system; C. The Subordinate Service District will be financed by the property owners benefitting from this district. D. The Cascade Township Board of Supervisors will establish rules and regulations for the operation and maintenance of the sewer project for the Subordinate Service District. E. The Subordinate Service District shall begin sixty days (60) after the publication of this notice, which shall be completed within 20 days hereof by the Town Clerk, who shall also mail notices to the parcel owners as called for in 365A.05 of Mi1mesota Statutes. THE motion for the adoption of the foregoing Resolution was made by Lenny Laures and was seconded by Mike Black and, upon vote being taken, the following voted in favor hereof: YES: Mike Black, Dean Hegrenes, Gary Sieck, Arlen Heathman, Lenny Laures NO: Absent: 0 Abstained: 0 WHEREUPON, said Resolution was declared and duly adopted and signed by Chairman Gary Sieck, Cascade Township, and attested by the Town Clerk of Cascade Township of Olmsted County, Minnesota. Date: January 21, 2022 Sara Rudquist /s/ Sara Rudquist Township Clerk Gary Sieck /s/ Gary Gieck Township Chairman Exhibit Y Parcel#: 741233030955 - Hallmark Terrace Commencing at the Southwest comer of the SW 54 Section 12, Township 107, Range 14, Olmsted County, Minnesota, thence North 1500.00 feet along the West line of said SW 54, thence South 67°21 ‘40” East 481,00 feet, thence North 05°19’20” East 390.22 feet, thence North 85°19’20” East 95.17 feet, thence South 48°20’00” East 726.16 feet, thence South l 8046’20” East 230.00 feet, thence South 49°13’00” East 167.18 feet to a point on the East line of the W 54 of said SW 54, thence South 0°1 TOO” West 169.50 feet along the East line of the W 54 of said SW 14 to the Northeast corner of Penz Subdivision, Olmsted County, Minnesota, thence North 64°13’00” West 699.70 feet along the Northerly boundary of said Penz Subdivision and an extension thereof, thence South 28015’00” West 195.45 feet, thence South 61 °45’00” East 111.00 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 7 in said Penz Subdivision thence South 28°15’00” West 66.00 feet to the Southerly right-of-way of the public road as dedicated in said Penz Subdivision, thence South 61 °45’00” East 84.28 feet along the Southerly right of-way of said public road, thence South 00°09’20” West 674.50 feet to the center of the township road, thence Southwesterly 254.41 feet along a 562.83 foot radius curve concave Northwesterly with a central angle of 25°53 ‘54” along the centerline of said township road to a point on the South line of said SW 54, thence North 88°40’20” West 487.00 feet along the South line of said SW 54 to the point of beginning, subject to road easements 741234030959 - Zumbro Ridge 116 degrees 19 minutes 30 seconds a distance of 179 .60 feet to the where a dry ravine intersects the center of said river; thence along the center of said dry ravine, South 53 degrees East, 130.00 feet and North 78 degrees East, 115.00 feet and South 12 degrees west line of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of North along the west line of said East Half a distance of 809.00 feet to the center of the Zumbro River; thence That part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 107, Range 14, East, 125.00 feet and South 16 degrees 30 minutes West, 210.00 feet and South 51 degrees East, Olmsted County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast comer of said Southwest Quarter and rwming thence westerly along the south line thereof a distance of 424.35 feet to a point in the west right of way line of County degrees 30 minutes, 285.00 feet and North 27 degrees 30 minutes 130.00 feet and North 35 degrees East, 40.00 feet and South 46 degrees East, 350.00 feet and South 66 degrees East, along the center of said ravine to the westerly right of way line of County Road 33; thence southerly along the westerly right of way line of said county road to the place of beginning. East, 335.00 feet to a point Road 33 (formerly U.S. Trunk Highway No. 63) for a place of beginning; running thence westerly along said south line a distance of 440.65 feet; thence northerly at a right angle to said south line a distance of 250.00 feet; thence westerly parallel with said south line a distance of 291.00 feet; thence southerly at a right angle to the last described course a distance of 140.90 feet to the center of the along the center of said river, North 88 degrees 40 minutes East, 250.00 feet and North 66 township road; thence deflecting to the right (Jan. 29, 2022) 26884