CASCADE TOWNSHIP SEWER PROJECT CASCADE T

CASCADE TOWNSHIP SEWER PROJECT CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MN 2021 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Public notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be received by Cascade Township, MN via an electronic bid solicitation platform, Until 3:00 PM on December 9th, 2021 for furnishing materials and labor for construction of CASCADE TOWNSHIP SEWER PROJECT as described in plans and specifications thereof now on file in the office of the Township Clerk. Proposals will be opened at 3:00 PM utilizing an electronic bid solicitation platform provided by Olmsted County. Proposals will be acted upon by the Township Supervisors at a meeting to be held in the Township Hall, beginning at 6:00 PM on December 13th, 2021 or at such later time and place as may then be fixed. The extent of the work involved is furnishing all labor and materials for construction of the CASCADE TOWNSHIP SEWER PROJECT together with related subsidiary and incidental work including: The project consists of: 2.6 Acres Clearing and Grubbing 1,275 CY Common Excavation 2,000 L.F. Rock Excavation 520 C.Y. Aggregate Base 438 tons Bituminous 2,636 L.F. 8” PVC SDR 26 3,152 L.F. 6” HDPE DR 11 Directional Drill 526 L.F. 8” HDPE DR 11 Directional Drill 165 L.F. 4” PCV SDR 26 216 L.F. 1-1/4” HDPE DR 11 1 Each Lift Station 2 Each Move and Reset Mobile Home The method of construction shall be by Contract and all work is to be done in strict compliance with plans and specifications prepared by WHKS & Co., 2905 South Broadway, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 which have heretofore been approved by the Township Supervisors and are now on file for public examination in the office of the Township Clerk. Each bid must be submitted using the electronic bid solicitation platform as provided by Olmsted County. Bidders will be required to follow the Olmsted County Request for Bids (RFB) Terms and Conditions to be considered responsive. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Cascade Township, Minnesota in the amount of at least 5% of the total bid as a guarantee that the bidder will furnish the required bonds and enter into a contract within ten (10) working days, excluding Saturday, Sunday and holidays, after the award of the contract. Bidders shall not be permitted to withdraw their bids for a period of sixty (60) days after the same are opened. Payment for said CASCADE TOWNSHIP SEWER PROJECT will be made in cash from cash on hand, from governmental grants, or from such other funds as may be legally used for such purposes. Monthly estimates will be made by the Engineer and payment will be made to the Contractor in the amount of ninety-five (95%) of said estimate. Final payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after substantial completion. Date of substantial completion shall be determined by the date when construction is sufficiently completed so that the Owner or Owner’s representative can occupy or use the improvement for the intended purpose. The Owner reserves the right to withhold up to two hundred and fifty percent (250%) of the cost to correct deficient work or complete work known at the time of substantial completion. Payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after completion of the work. The Owner reserves the right to withhold one percent (1%) of the total contract amount or five hundred dollars ($500), whichever is greater, pending completion and submission of all final paperwork by the contractor or subcontractors. “Final paperwork” shall be defined as any documents required to fulfill contractual obligations, including, but not limited to, operation manuals, payroll documents for projects subject to prevailing wage requirements, material certifications and warranties, DBE final clearance, NPDES Permit Termination, withholding exemption certificate, etc. Payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after submission of all final paperwork. The Contractor shall commence work after the Notice to Proceed is issued and shall complete all items on or before October 28, 2022. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance and Maintenance Bond and a Payment Bond, both in an amount equal to one hundred (100) percent of the Contract price. Said bonds are to be issued by a responsible surety, approved by the Cascade Township Board, and which shall guarantee the faithful performance of the Contract and the terms and conditions therein contained, and shall guarantee the prompt payment of all materials and labor and protect and save harmless Cascade Township from claims and damages of any kind caused by the operations of the Contractor. Said bond shall also guarantee the maintenance of the improvements constructed for a period of 1 years from and after its completion and acceptance by Cascade Township. Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by WHKS & Co., Engineers, Planners, and Surveyors, Rochester, Minnesota, which plans and specifications and prior proceedings of the Cascade Township Board referring to and defining said proposed improvements are hereby made a part of this notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed in compliance therewith. Copies of said plans and specifications are now on file in the office of the Township Clerk, Township Hall, Cascade Township, MN, for examination by bidders. Bid forms, plans and specifications, and the Olmsted County Request for Bids (RFB) Terms and Conditions are available to download via Olmsted County’s electronic bid solicitation platform – please use the following site: https://olmstedcounty.ionwave.net/ . Paper copies can be obtained for a non-refunded cost of $100 from WHKS & Co., 2905 South Broadway, Rochester, MN 55904. The Township Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive technicalities and irregularities. Published upon order of the Township Supervisors of Cascade Township, Minnesota. Sara Rudquist Township Clerk Cascade Township, Minnesota (Dec. 4, 2021) 9792