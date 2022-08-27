CASCADE TOWNSHIP Updated Zoning Ordinanc

CASCADE TOWNSHIP Updated Zoning Ordinance The Cascade Township Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on updates to the Cascade Township Zoning Ordinance. The State of Minnesota has updated the Floodplain and Shoreland Regulations within the State. Olmsted County has adopted changes to their ordinance. Cascade Township is proposing to update their ordinance to maintain consistency with and be as restrictive as the Olmsted County Ordinance. The hearing will be held at the Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN sometime after 7 pm on Tuesday September 20, 2022. The Cascade Township Planning Commission has been working on said changes. A copy of the proposed changes are available at Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, or by calling 507-529-0774. Cascade Township For: Sara Rudquist, Clerk (Aug. 27, 2022) 95740