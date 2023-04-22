CASCADE TOWNSHIP ZONE CHANGE RESOLUTION NUMBER R22-01 Amendment to Section 1.16 of the Cascade Township Zoning Ordinance Cascade Township Zoning Map WHEREAS, an application for a zone change from A-3; Agricultural District to R-1; Low Density Residential District was received from Dennis Thein for a parcel of land described as: Parcel #: 741214078645 That part of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township One Hundred Seven (107) North Range Fourteen (14) West, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest comer of Lot Six (6), Block One (1), Zarin’s First Subdivision; thence on an assumed bearing of South, 15°00’ West along the westerly line of said Lot 6, a distance 295.00 feet; thence along said lot line South, 37.99 feet to the Southwest corner of said Lot 6; thence North 77°19’ 11” West, 100.00 feet; thence North 27°38’ 41” West, 265.33 feet; thence North 15°00’ East 150.00 feet; thence South 73°00’ East 270.00 feet to the point of beginning. and That part of the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of Section Twelve (12), Township One Hundred Seven (107), Range Fourteen (14) West, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwesterly corner of Lot One (1). Block One (1). Zarin’s First Subdivision; thence South 15°29’ 10” West (for purposes of this description bearings are assumed) along the westerly line of said Lot 1, a distance of 283.18 feet; thence North 75°00’00” West along the northerly line of Lot 7 in said Subdivision a distance of 250.00 feet to the northwesterly corner of said Lot 7; thence South 15°00’00” West along the westerly line of said Lot 7, 205.00 feet to the southwesterly corner of said Lot 7; thence North 73°00’00” West, 270.00 feet; thence South 15°00’00” West, 150.00 feet; thence South 27°38’41” East, 265.33 feet; thence North 77°19’ 11” West, 100.00 feet; thence North 53°08’00” West, 678.34 feet to the center line of Trunk Highway No. 63; thence North 36°38’00” East along said center line 789.21 feet to a prolongation westerly of the southerly right of way of Terrace Lane; thence South 65°38’00” East along said southerly right of way 535.42 feet; thence continuing along said line on a curve to the right which has (radius of 921.93 feet, a delta angle of 8°33’ and an arc distance of 137.58 feet) a chord bearing of South 61°21’30” East, a chord distance of 137.46 feet; thence South 57°05’00” East along said southerly right of way line. 122.07 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 15.56 acres. WHEREAS, a public hearing on the proposed zone change was duly noticed and held by the Cascade Township Planning Commission at the Cascade Township Hall, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Public input was taken, and discussion held. The Planning Commission recommended, based on staff findings, that the need for a general development plan be waived and recommended approval of the zone change with 5 yes votes and 0 no votes. WHEREAS, the request was placed on the Town Board agenda at their regular scheduled Town Board Meeting to be held on held on December 12, 2022. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT AND IT IS HEREBY ORDAINED by the Cascade Town Board that the above-described parcel is changed from A-3; Agricultural District to R-1; Low Density Residential District. Passed and adopted by the Cascade Town Board on the 12th day of December 2022. Sara Rudquist, Clerk (April 22, 2023) 214591