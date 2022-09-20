Cellco Partnership and its controlled af

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas 138 feet on a 150-foot building at the approx. vicinity of 4001 19th Ave NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN, 55901. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Danielle Eng, d.eng@trileaf.com, 1821 Walden Office Square, Suite 500 Schaumburg, IL 60173, 630-227-0202. (Sept. 20, 2022) 101052