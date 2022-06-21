Cellco Partnership and its controlled af

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 155-foot monopole telecommunications tower at the approx. vicinity of 2725 Whynaught Court SE, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota, 55904. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Danielle, d.eng@trileaf.com, 1821 Walden Office Square, Suite 500, Schaumburg, IL 60173, 630-227-0202. (June 21, 2022) 74208