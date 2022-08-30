Cellco Partnership and its controlled af

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a top height of 88 feet on an 84.5-foot water tank at the approx. vicinity of 4040 7th Place NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN 55901. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Camille Neitzel, c.neitzel@trileaf.com, 1821 Walden Office Square, Suite 500, Schaumburg, IL 60173, 630-227-0202. (Aug. 30, 2022) 96403