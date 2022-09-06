Cellco Partnership and its controlled af

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a centerline height of 180’ on a 185’ water tower at the approx. vicinity of 1200 Hwy 14 W, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN 55902. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Camille Neitzel, c.neitzel@trileaf.com, 1821 Walden Office Square, Suite 500, Schaumburg, IL 60173, 630-227-0202. (Sept. 6, 2022) 99224