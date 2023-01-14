CERTIFICATE OF AMENDED ASSUMED NAME STAT

CERTIFICATE OF AMENDED ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Mayo Clinic Value Based Medicine PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 200 First Street SW Rochester, MN 55905 NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Mayo Collaborative Services Inc Address: 1209 Orange Street Wilmington, DE 19801 This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 1030161800023 Originally filed on: 8/30/2018 By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 01/06/2023 SIGNED BY: Teri Alcott, Authorized Agent MAILING ADDRESS: Name: Mayo Collaborative Services Inc Address: 1209 Orange Street Wilmington, DE 19801 EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: (Jan 14 & 17, 2023) 154722